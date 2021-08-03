This week, the Natural State’s gridiron players and coaches officially have begun their fall campaign in preparation for the upcoming 2021 Arkansas high school football season.
The hometown Malvern Leopards, as well as the Magnet Cove Panthers, Bismarck Lions, Glen Rose Beavers and the Poyen Indians all reported to work Monday to get rolling for the fall football season.
All teams have had a very busy summer schedule of workouts while participating in several team camps and 7-on-7 competitions throughout Arkansas against top championship caliber football programs of all classifications.
This upcoming 2021 high football season will definitely be a year to witness some electrifying action on the gridiron from these local football programs of Hot Spring and Grant Counties.
