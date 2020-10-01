It’s the fight between the blue and white this week as the Bismarck Lions come home to host the Jessieville Lions at Doyle Henderson Field.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday as both squads look to avenge their opening 5-3A conference losses from last week. Bismarck (1-3 overall, 0-1 conference) lost their conference opener on the road to Genoa Central (3-1 overall, 1-0 conference), 40-33, while Jessieville (2-2 overall, 0-1 conference) lost at home to Glen Rose (3-1 overall, 1-0 conference), 44-13.
This is the first time the two squads have met since the 2017 season. Jessieville won their last match up 41-0, had 311 yards and six touchdowns while holding Bismarck to 97 yards and no touchdowns. Jessieville then moved to the 4-3A conference going 4-6 in 2018 and 8-3 in 2019. They have since rejoined the 5-3A conference and have been picked to finish third in the conference.
Looking to improve from last week’s loss to Genoa Central, Bismarck head coach D.J. Keithley said that the Lions have to be more physical. “We had too many guys avoiding or catching blocks and several missed tackles on every defensive series,” he said. “You’re not going to stop anyone doing that, so we have to toughen up.”
Being physical is one key to success for the Bismarck defense to beat Jessieville this week. Jessieville was 2 for 11 on third downs against a physical Glen Rose team last week and scored once on offense. “Everyone knows that Glen Rose is going to be a tough game and they are going to be physical,” Keithley said. “We have to mirror that same physicality.”
Offensively, Bismarck will have to figure out the Jessieville defensive pressure in order to score and avoid turnovers. Jessieville forced four turnovers against Glen Rose and scored on defense. Keithley said that Jessieville does a great job of mixing things up with linebackers bouncing around. “It keeps you on your heels trying to figure out where that pressure is going to come from.”
Up front, Bismarck’s offensive line is going to have to be disciplined against the Jessieville defense. Keithley said that the lineman need to remember their rules, communicate with each other, and play with their eyes so they can pick up what Jessieville brings at them. Keithley said that quarterback Ian Smith has to make sure he is reading his keys and be okay with throwing the ball away or taking it himself when the throw is not there.