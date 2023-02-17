MALVERN — Tonight, it’s senior night and the hometown Malvern Leopards and Lady Leopards are returning to the hardwood for their final performances in senior high basketball competition to host their longtime arch-rival Arkadelphia in a rivalry showdown in 4A-7 Conference play at the Leopard Center.
Friday Night Rivalry Hoops: A-town heads to Leopard nation for final regular season match-up on Senior Night at the Leopard Center
Gerren Smith
Sports Editor
