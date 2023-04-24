JUNCTION CITY — For a weekend of softball competition on the diamond, the Magnet Cove Lady Panthers competed in two non-conference match-ups in Junction City Saturday. The Lady Panthers came up short to Junction City 6-3, and edged by Woodlawn 14-1.
Gangoso powers the offense in Lady Panthers’ tough road outing in Junction City
- Gerren Smith
Gerren Smith
Sports Editor
