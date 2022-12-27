GURDON — The Glen Rose Beavers and Lady Beavers took care of business on the court Tuesday in G-town and swept road victories against the Gurdon Go-Devils and Lady Go-Devils for a non-conference affair on the hardwood in senior high hoops.
The Lady Beavers rolled past the Lady Go-Devils 47-26 led by another monster game from Glen Rose’s hoops star Ashlee Stafford pouring in 21 points in double-figures— while Maci Carver drilled three triples from beyond the arc to contribute nine points in the victory. The Beavers’ Ethan Stafford shined for a 33 point performance in Glen Rose’s 46-36 win against the Go-Devils. Ty Hood for the Beavers added eight points.