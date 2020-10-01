It’s homecoming for the Glen Rose Beavers as they return to Beaver Stadium Friday after three consecutive road games.
“It’s been a while,” Glen Rose head football coach Mark Kehner said about being back at Beaver Stadium. “I know the kids are excited to be back home and with it being homecoming, they’re fired up about that.”
The Beavers went 3-0 on the road beating Magnet Cove and Haskell Harmony Grove in non-conference play then beating Jessieville to open 5-3A conference play last week. The Beavers currently hold a 3-1 overall record and a 1-0 conference record. “We didn’t play our best ball last week on the road,” Kehner said about the win over Jessieville. “But I’ve been in this long enough to know we’re happy with a win and we’ll move on to the next week and fix our mistakes and hopefully be better this week.”
This week the Beavers will face the Genoa Central Dragons, the first meeting between the two squads. “We’ve never played Genoa since I’ve been at Glen Rose so that’s kind of cool playing a different school and them coming here,” Kehner said.
Genoa Central heads to Glen Rose with a three game win streak. The Dragons lost their first game of the 2020 season to Poyen in non-conference play then bounced back to win their next two non-conference games against Foreman and Lafayette County. Last week the Dragons opened 5-3A conference play against Bismarck. The Dragons were able to get the win over Bismarck 40-33 to go 3-1 for the season and 1-0 in conference play.
“[They’re a] good team,” Kehner said. “So we talked to our kids about since I’ve been here we’ve never played them, and we always want to leave a lasting impression on a team that we play for the first time. What we’ve kind of pushed with our kids this week is when they leave here, just make it to where they don’t want to come back to Glen Rose.”
Defensively, the Beavers will face an offense that’s similar to what Haskell Harmony Grove runs. Genoa Central likes to run the ball, take up clock, and limit an opposing teams touches offensively. “They’re a running team. It’s a different type of offense but very similar to Haskell’s philosophy as far as just a ground and pound. They want to tae 12 to 14, 15 play drive to score, take up clock, limit your touches offensively.”
The key to success for the Beaver defense will be to do a good job on the defensive line, force a three and out, and get the offense the ball. “If we can do that than I think we’re in pretty good shape,” Kehner said. “But if we let them control the game the more the pressure is on us. We just have to get out there and play physical football and get the ball back.”
For the Beavers offensively, they will try to establish the run first then use play action pass off that, Kehner said. Kehner added that senior quarterback Wesley Launius bounced back last week against Jessieville, like the team knew he would. “Launius bounced back, which we knew he would eventually, and had a great football game running and throwing,” Kehner said. Launius was 9 for 21 on pass attempts for 184 yards and two passing touchdowns. He also had 7 rushes for 52 yards and one rushing touchdown.
“We expect Wesley to come out and lead us,” Kehner said. “Hopefully he slings it all over the field and gets some work in there.”
Overall, the Beavers will focus on limiting turnovers this week. The Beavers had four turnovers against Jessieville last week and have had seven in the past two weeks. “Seems a bit of a theme this year at Glen Rose to turn the ball over as many times as we can in the first half,” Kehner said. “Some of the turnovers were not necessarily that our kids screwed up but just that they made some great plays, some of it was a wet ball and those are excuses but at the end of the day we still had four in the first half and we’ve got to quit it. Fortunately we were able to get the wins.”