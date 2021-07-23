Coaches from Glen Rose will offer a football camp July 26-28. The camp is open to all athletes entering grades 4th through 9th, featuring— lineman challenge, punt, pass and kick competition, and a touch football competition. Pre-registration cost will be $35 per person.
Pre-registration forms should have been turned in by July 19. Registration after July 19 will be $40 per person. $50 for two or more athletes per family.
The Glen Rose football camp will offer young athletes the chance to develop their fundamentals and skills in a championship atmosphere.
Read more details in Saturday's July 24 MDR newspaper edition.