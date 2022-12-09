GLEN ROSE — In a four game home stanza of hoops at the Glen Rose Sports Arena Friday, the Glen Rose Beavers and Lady Beavers senior and junior high hoopsters completed a three-of-four games of victories against Christian Ministries Academy.
In junior high hoops, the Jr. Lady Beavers dominated CMA 34-2 while the Jr. Beavers pulled away victorious 31-21 to sweep wins in junior high competition.
The Lady Beavers cruised by CMA 53-16 to provide an overall productive performance on both ends of the court. Lady Beavers’ Zavery May led the way with 15 points and Olivia Launius finished with 12 points for double-figures. Lexi Perryman added six points and drilled two triples from beyond the arc to display some hot shooting at 3-point land.
The Beavers battled hard and competitively, but CMA came out victorious 51-30 in the senior high boys match-up. The Beavers’ Ethan Stafford led the way with 15 points for post in double-figures for Glen Rose.
Read Glen Rose hoops in Wednesday's December 7 MDR newspaper edition.