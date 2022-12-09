Zavery May hoops pic.
Gerren Smith

GLEN ROSE — In a four game home stanza of hoops at the Glen Rose Sports Arena Friday, the Glen Rose Beavers and Lady Beavers senior and junior high hoopsters completed a three-of-four games of victories against Christian Ministries Academy.

In junior high hoops, the Jr. Lady Beavers dominated CMA 34-2 while the Jr. Beavers pulled away victorious 31-21 to sweep wins in junior high competition.

