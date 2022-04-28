PRESCOTT—The Glen Rose Jr. Beavers and Jr. Lady Beavers had several tracksters compete in a variety of running and field events during the 3A-7 Jr. High District meet hosted at Cummins Stadium in Prescott. The Jr. Beavers finished sixth place overall and racked up 19 points in junior high boys meet competition. The Jr. Lady Beavers had a productive team finish and placed fourth overall to earn 55 points for their production at the district meet.
