Monday, July 26, the Glen Rose Beavers and the Magnet Cove Panthers and Lady Panthers basketball teams will travel on the road to compete in summer team camp hoops. Glen Rose will return to Sheridan for their team camp competition.
Glen Rose competed productively against Little Rock Episcopal and Sheridan Tuesday while participating in the Yellowjacket team camp. Glen Rose basketball head coach Devin Jones mentioned, several players got minutes and it was good playing time and experience for everyone. “We need to get better and guarding the basketball and boxing out,” Jones said.
The Magnet Cove Panthers will compete at team camp hoops in Blevins, while the Lady Panthers head to Nashville for camp.