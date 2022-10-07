GLEN ROSE — For Homecoming night in Beaver Country, the Glen Rose Beavers are looking to capture their first home win at Beaver Stadium this season. In two very tough home match-ups against Class 4A Malvern and championship caliber Fordyce, the Beavers fell short of victory.
But, since then, the mighty Beavers have risen to its journey in the win column in two back to back conference blowouts and start their new season in league play 2-0. Friday night, the Beavers are set for a big showdown at Beaver Stadium to face a good Bismarck Lions team—also dominant in their two conference wins at 2-0—making this match-up a possible bout of who takes the lead to capture the league title in 4-3A.