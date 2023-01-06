IMG_6854.JPG
Gerren Smith

GLEN ROSE — Tonight, the Glen Rose Beavers and Lady Beavers will taste their first outing of the new year on the court hosting Fouke for conference hoops at the Glen Rose Sports Arena. Glen Rose split road wins Tuesday against Centerpoint. The Beavers fell short to the Knights 58-40, but the Lady Beavers came out victorious 39-19 against the Lady Knights. The Lady Beavers have won nine consecutive victories but will take on a tough task tonight facing one of top ranked teams in the state for Class 3A—Fouke in senior high girls basketball.

