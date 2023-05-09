QUITMAN — Ouachita High School tracksters’ Rylee Gray, Christian Kratz and Nick Smith represented in the 2023 Class 2A state track meet championships hosted in Quitman.
Gray crowned state Shot Put champ; OHS tracksters compete at 2A state championships
- Gerren Smith
-
Updated
- Comments
Gerren Smith
Sports Editor
