HOT SPRINGS — The Glen Rose High School cheer team made a return trip to Spa City to participate in a cheer camp hosted at the Bank OZK Arena at the Hot Springs Convention Center. Glen Rose attended the 2023 Universal Cheerleading Association (UCA) B2 Cheer and Dance performance cheer camp and earned several team and individual awards during the three-day camp June 16-18. 

Tags

Recommended for you