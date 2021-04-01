In a statement showcased by productive offensive and defensive play at Claude Mann Stadium Tuesday, the hometown Malvern Leopards shut down the Morrilton Devil Dogs 5-0 to secure their first 4A-7 Conference victory in senior high boys soccer competition on David Alpe Field.
The week layoff from spring break didn’t affect the aggressive energy and spark for the Leopards to provide another stellar performance in dominance for victory. The Leopards’ Domenique Harper, Angel Perez and Noe Ruelus each sparked the offensive execution to score a goal, while Luis Labastida led the scoring core and scored two consecutive goals in the second half.
Read full game details in Thursdays April 1 MDR newspaper edition.