MAGNET COVE — The PPRD spark was in full effect Thursday led by ace pitcher Bella Harville showcasing a standout performance in the circle as the Magnet Cove Lady Panthers soared victorious against the Conway Christian Lady Eagles 12-2 in their conference opener in softball action at home.
Harville sparks defense; Gangoso, Brashears, Sawyer leads offense in Lady Panthers conference opener win
- Gerren Smith
-
- Updated
- Comments
Tags
Gerren Smith
Sports Editor
