LAMAR — The road to Spa City came to an end for the No. 3 seed Glen Rose Lady Beavers falling to to the No. 1 seed Salem Lady Greyhounds 63-38 in the semifinal round at the Class 3A Sr. Girls State Basketball Tournament hosted at the Lamar High School Gymnasium. The Lady Beavers had a historic year in hoops after making their first state tournament appearance in 38 years since 1985.
Historic Season: Lady Beavers cap off season 25-9; fall in semifinals at state
- Gerren Smith
Gerren Smith
Sports Editor
