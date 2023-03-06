LAMAR — The road to Spa City came to an end for the No. 3 seed Glen Rose Lady Beavers falling to to the No. 1 seed Salem Lady Greyhounds 63-38 in the semifinal round at the Class 3A Sr. Girls State Basketball Tournament hosted at the Lamar High School Gymnasium. The Lady Beavers had a historic year in hoops after making their first state tournament appearance in 38 years since 1985. 

Tags

Recommended for you