March madness has started with the Glen Rose Beavers basketball team upsetting the Newport Greyhounds in the first round of the 3A State Tournament Wednesday, hosted at Yellowjacket Arena in Clinton.
It looked as though the Beavers’ state tournament run was over after the Greyhounds scored with under a second remaining in the game to lead 31-30. The Beavers immediately called a timeout though and during the time out, time was added to the clock. Working with 2.6 seconds, instead of less than a second, the Beavers were able to setup a game winning layup to upset the Greyhounds 32-31.
It started on the far side of the court with senior Andrew Weatherford inbounding the ball. Weatherford threw the ball about three quarters of the way down the court to junior Brayden Youngman who took one dribble before passing it to a wide open Ahmad Holmes. Holmes was able to make the basket and beat the buzzer to get the win for the Beavers.
The Beavers now advance to the second round of the state tournament where they will face the Lamar Warriors. Lamar also had an upset win against Bergman Monday in the first round of the tournament. Lamar beat Bergman 64-57 as a fourth seed taking on a one seed. Game time between Glen Rose and Lamar is 1 p.m. tomorrow in Clinton. The game can be viewed live through the Arkansas Activities Association app or at www.aaascoreboard.com.
For more on Wednesday's game check out Friday's edition of the Malvern Daily Record.