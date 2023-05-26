Sable Emerson rodeo pic.jpg

Malvern’s hometown top-notch cowgirl and rodeo guru Sable Emerson with her horse Baby Infamous —”Lulu” recently competed in another classic world championship competition in the big state of Texas. Emerson was amongst around 35 of the world’s greatest barrel racers who competed in the 2023 Women’s Rodeo World Championship that took place at the historic Cowtown Coliseum, May 18-20 in Fort Worth, Texas.

