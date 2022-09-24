BISMARCK — The hometown Malvern Leopard and Lady Leopard golfers journeyed back to DeGray Lake Golf Course this week to compete in the 2022 7-4A Boys and Girls District Golf Tournament for 18-holes of competition against Arkadelphia, De Queen, Nashville, Camden-Fairview, Hope and Magnolia.
The Leopards and Lady Leopards both had productive outings during their 18-hole matches at the district tournament. Despite falling short of capturing victories as teams, the hometown Leopards and Lady Leopards showcased quality play against their conference opponents for another stellar year of golf season.