MALVERN — In its seven year run, the annual Malvern Alumni Skills and Drills Football Camp really impacted the participation for 130 youngsters for 2022. Harold Harris, camp co-coordinator with wife Mallory Bryant-Harris were overwhelmed by the support of the community that allowed this past Friday and Saturday’s June 3-4 two-day camp turn out successful.
As two proud alumni of their hometown alma mater, [Harold] Harris, a former standout football Malvern Leopard-Great and Arkansas Razorback was thankful for all of the help from wife [Mallory] and the extended family of volunteers, sponsors, donations and most of all—his strong brotherhood of each camp instructor.
One of the significant aspects of this camp is several of the former Malvern Leopard ‘’Greats” sharing their blessings of talent to help the campers during the camp.
Each year, there is a guest speaker to deliver a productive message and help impact the lives of every camper. This year, former Leopard Legends and Arkansas Razorbacks’ Michael Todd Benson, Isaac Davis and Vincent “Tinker” Bradford were amongst speakers at the camp.
