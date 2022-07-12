MALVERN — The hometown’s standout hoopster and former Malvern Lady Leopard Great Raven Northcross-Baker recently returned to the place where she graced her presence with greatness at the Leopard Center and hosted Raven’s 5th Annual Skills and Drills Basketball Camp Friday and Saturday July 8-9 in Malvern. The camp focused on a variety of enhanced fundamental basic skills that consisted of proper shooting, ball handling, defensive terminology, offensive spacing, change of speed and understanding the importance of all phases of the game.
Northcross-Baker was grateful for every camper that participated and everyone who played a major role in helping fulfill this dream and vision of instilling a productive opportunity— to build up the culture of keeping a proud legacy progressing in the community.
