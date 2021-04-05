Lady Leopards hoopster Viktoria Jergenson hoop honors pic.1

THREE-YEAR ALL-CONFERENCE: Hometown Malvern Lady Leopard senior point guard Viktoria Jergenson received 4A-7 All-Conference basketball honors for the third consecutive year as a standout hoopster in the senior high girls athletic program.

 Gerren Smith

Hometown Malvern Lady Leopard hoopster senior Viktoria Jergenson caps off a third consecutive season to earn 7-4A All-Conference accolades for the 2020-2021 basketball season.

Read full details in Fridays April 2 MDR newspaper edition.

