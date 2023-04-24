Basic CMYK

ASHDOWN—The hometown Malvern Jr. Leopard-Cubs and Jr. Lady Cubs tracksters returned to Ashdown to compete in the 4A-7 Jr. High Conference Meet. The hometown Malvern jr. high track teams finished sixth place overall and earned points in several events. The Jr. Leopard-Cubs earned 31 points while the Jr. Lady Cubs finished with 34.5 points. 

