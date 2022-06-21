The hometown Malvern Lady Leopards have benefited from their previous offseason camp sessions in April and May to produce a productive overall experience in team camp competition at Southern Arkansas University in Magnolia earlier in June.
The Lady Leopards competed in two halves of 18 minute continuous running clock of full-court up and down intense competitive action. Malvern took on several out of state teams from the big state of Texas and a few in the Natural State.
Teams such as Tyler, Texas— Sims, Texas and Hooks, Texas were among the match-ups Malvern battled for their camp competition. The Lady Leopards prevailed during a match-up against some Texas competition in Magnolia and also took on Gurdon.
