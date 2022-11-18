MALVERN — Tonight, the hometown Malvern Leopards are continuing their deep run and journey through the postseason and return on the road ro face the No. 2 seed Lamar Warriors in the second round of the 2022 4A State Football Playoffs.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. in Lamar.
The Leopards have been dominant in their road battle thus far through Week 12 of Arkansas High School football competition.
The 2022 football season marks the best season during the reign of Malvern head coach JD Plumlee.
