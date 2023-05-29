PREPARING FOR CAMP: The hometown Malvern High School cheer squad will make preparations for summer cheer camp next week in Hot Springs at the Bank OZK Arena. MHS cheerleaders worked out in practice last week to stay ready to shine amongst several schools around the state and spread the Leopard spirit of cheer in Spa City.
featured
Hometown Malvern High School Cheer: Preparing for camp in Spa City
Gerren Smith
Sports Editor
