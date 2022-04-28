BAUXITE— The hometown Malvern Lady Leopards had their streak of wins snapped in a conference series finale match-up against Bauxite 12-2 Tuesday. The Lady Leopards hung tough and competitive early through the second inning with a tied ball game at 2-2. But, the Lady Miners fed off their home field advantage to spark in the third inning and scored three runs, then routed one run in the fourth—putting the game away with a six-run sixth inning to sweep their league series meeting against Malvern in five innings of softball competition. Malvern tallied two runs on five hits while Bauxite sparked for double-digits of offensive execution of 12 runs on 12 hits.
The Lady Leopards’ Emily Minge led the offensive execution in the frame with two hits, Katelyn Minge, Lauren “LG” Golden and Josie Nix each collected a hit apiece.
Read full story details in Thursday's April 28 MDR newspaper edition.