MALVERN — The hometown Malvern Lady Leopards have returned to the court to make some noise for the upcoming 2022 fall volleyball season.
Thus far, the senior and junior high Lady Leopards have traveled around the area to summer team camp competitions to improve their overall team chemistry and skill levels to aim for a productive season in the fall.
Recently, the hometown performers have participated in camps at Benton and Fountain Lake and will head to Arkadelphia for team camp hosted at Henderson State University Monday and Tuesday July 18-19. This camp will focus on competition to prepare the players for intense and competitive matches during the 2022 fall season.
