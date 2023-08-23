MALVERN — The hometown Malvern Lady Leopards served up a victorious performance Monday to begin the 2023 volleyball season in a celebration after defeating Harmony Grove 3-1 in sets in front of the home volleyball fans at the Leopard Center.
Hometown Malvern Lady Leopard Volleyball: Season Opener Victory!
- Gerren Smith
-
- Updated
- Comments
Gerren Smith
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest Headlines
- Top-ranked Malvern secures No. 1 ranking in 4A; Glen Rose ranked No. 4 in 3A in preseason ASM football poll rankings for Week 0
- Hometown Malvern Lady Leopard Volleyball: Season Opener Victory!
- Lady Leopards amped to begin 2023 season
- Lady Panthers set to take action for 2023
- 'It's Not OK': Man Charged With Five Counts Of Cruelty To Animals
- Extreme heat set to last all week
- MCHS EAST program to host sports podcast
- Sexton to compete in 2023 Ultimate International Miss Pageant
Popular Content
Articles
- Happy Valley nursing license revoked by the state
- Lawsuit filed in HSC against Anthony Timberlands, Inc.
- Cassie Dedman: Malvern’s standout collegiate cheerleader shines on national stage with ASU
- Here is the scoop on Malvern’s new Ice Cream Shop
- Gloria Bailey-Ray revisits hometown to attend reunion and hold book signing
- American Legion Post 11 to host fundraising event
- Benefit Scrimmage Football 2023: Leopards victorious against Yellowjackets in scrimmage action
- Malvern City Council August Meeting
- Officials with Our Blood Institute visit the Malvern Lions Club
- HSCSO now using DATAPILOT cell phone extraction system
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.