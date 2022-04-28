BAUXITE — Despite a shutout loss on the road Tuesday in conference baseball competition in Bauxite the hometown Malvern Leopards provided a competitive effort in their 8-0 loss to the Miners.
Malvern baseball head coach Jordan Knight witnessed a collective team effort against the Miners. Although the Diamond Leopards came up short in both conference match-ups to Bauxite, Knight continues to build on the bright spots that his team displays during their battles on the diamond.
