When it comes to excelling as an all around sports athlete, the name Demias Jimerson is one of the most recognizable and well known individuals that exemplified greatness from Malvern.
Jimerson, a star athlete, had a remarkable athletic career growing up to excel on the high school level. As a hometown standout performer from Malvern, he has continued to work hard and maintain even more success since showcasing his talents in the collegiate atmosphere.
After playing football for a year at Tyler Junior College in Texas, Jimerson has found himself back to performing as a baseball player in college. While excelling on the collegiate level with the Nighthawks, Jimerson is building a productive legacy as standout performer in the Division II program within the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region 2—under head coach Rich Thompson.
