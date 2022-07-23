When it comes to excelling as an all around sports athlete, the name Demias Jimerson is one of the most recognizable and well known individuals that exemplified greatness from Malvern. 

Jimerson, a star athlete, had a remarkable athletic career growing up to excel on the high school level. As a hometown standout performer from Malvern, he has continued to work hard and maintain even more success since showcasing his talents in the collegiate atmosphere. 

