MALVERN — The hometown Malvern Leopards displayed a spark of playmaking on the diamond Thursday for the home fans by securing a 10-4 victory against the Beebe Badgers in their first taste of summer baseball competition on Malvern National Bank Field at the Leopard Yard sports complex.
Hometown Victory! Diamond Leopards prevail against Beebe Badgers
- Gerren Smith
-
- Updated
- Comments
Gerren Smith
Sports Editor
