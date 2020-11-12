Despite the 2020 football season being a tough year on the gridiron for the Magnet Cove Panthers (4-5 overall, 1-3 conf.), they’re ready to start fresh for a new season in the Class 2A state playoffs.
The No. 4 seed Panthers are back to battle on the gridiron to face the No. 2 seed McCrory Jaguars (4-3 overall, 3-1 conf.) in the opening round of the postseason. Once again, the Panthers are featured in a game of the week showdown and this battle will be very competitive as —Hooten’s 2A Game of the Week.
Kickoff is set at 7 p.m. at Joe Hart Field in McCrory. Read full pregame details in Thursdays November 12 MDR newspaper edition.