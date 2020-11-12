Magnet Cove Panthers football 2020 pic.

The Magnet Cove Panthers charge on to the field ready for combat during the 2020 football season.

 Gerren Smith

Despite the 2020 football season being a tough year on the gridiron for the Magnet Cove Panthers (4-5 overall, 1-3 conf.), they’re ready to start fresh for a new season in the Class 2A state playoffs.

The No. 4 seed Panthers are back to battle on the gridiron to face the No. 2 seed McCrory Jaguars (4-3 overall, 3-1 conf.) in the opening round of the postseason. Once again, the Panthers are featured in a game of the week showdown and this battle will be very competitive as —Hooten’s 2A Game of the Week.

Kickoff is set at 7 p.m. at Joe Hart Field in McCrory. Read full pregame details in Thursdays November 12 MDR newspaper edition.

Tags

Recommended for you