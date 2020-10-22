Once again the undefeated and ranked Poyen Indians (7-0 overall, 2-0 conf.) are back for another big match-up on the gridiron to highlight “Friday Night Lights” football action this week.
For the second time this season, the Tribe is featured in a game of the week match-up for anticipated top-notch brawl.
For week 8 of Arkansas High School football, the Tribe and it’s supported Grant County fan base is set to travel to Clark County to battle the highly-ranked Class 2A title contender— Gurdon Go-Devils (5-1 overall, 1-0 conf.) in 5-2A Conference play for Hootens 2A Game of the Week.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Go-Devil Stadium, Gus Brown Field.
So far the Tribe has been unstoppable on the gridiron. They’re making history for their football program by being the first team to secure a 7-0 start under the direction of Poyen football head coach Vick Barrett.
For the first time this season, Poyen is picked as the underdogs. Despite the Tribe’s early season success, Barrett believes his team will take this opportunity as a challenge and motivation. Barrett has been proud of how well and hard the Indians have competed and brought their “A” game to compete this season. Now facing a true Class 2A state title contender is one of the prize moments any team in sports will cherish to be involved. Gurdon is ranked No. 2 in Hootens rankings and No. 3 in the Arkansas High School Sports Media Poll.
“It’s no doubt a big one game for us. Gurdon is the No. 2 team in the state and they’re good. They are solid, big up front, skilled and well coached,” Barrett said. “We just got to play real hard, limit mistakes , get after it and do what we do.”
Gurdon definitely presents a thorough load of talented players and weapons on both sides of the pigskin. Barrett is aware how well Gurdon’s execution has been very effective this season. The Go-Devils are experienced with the majority of their entire team back last season—which is why they were picked to win the 5-2A Conference during preseason predictions voting by coaches.
Gurdon likes to attack offensively out of the wish-bone formation to run the ball at you to make big plays. Barrett mentions Gurdon executes offensively well due to being so athletic and fast. Gurdon also lines up in the shotgun and spread at multiple times to display their passing scheme as an effective threat on the field. Due to the speed of multiple players Gurdon produces, Barrett knows Poyen must play productive textbook defense Friday. Poyen’s 35-0 win over Drew Central and its 21-12 win over Dierks showcased productive defense and Barrett hopes his defensive unit can spark similar from these wins against Gurdon.
“We can’t miss tackles against Gurdon and we have to limit their big plays,” Barrett mentioned.
While Gurdon has been so effective to score offensively, the Go-Devils have scored 37 touchdowns with 30 of their TD’s from their ground attack. Barrett knows the Go-Devils like to run the ball and it’s going to be important that the Tribes’ defense must stand out productively early and all four quarters of action.
Last week, Gurdon scored 49 points in a 49-20 victory against Magnet Cove for their conference opener. Jameson Threadgill led the Go-Devil attack scoring three touchdowns on eight carries for 102 yards rushing. Gurdon sparked for 42 points in the first half against Magnet Cove, which is why Barrett knows starting the game efficiently is a must. Gurdon is a dangerous scoring threat and they’ll capitalize on mistakes and make teams pay for it. Barrett added, Poyen must not get in too deep of a hole early or it will be hard to dig themselves out.
The Tribe took care of business last week on the road to defeat Mt. Ida 42-21 to remain unbeaten and in league play. Barrett mentioned Mt. Ida was very physical against his Tribe. Poyen showcased a high scoring spark led by the senior dynamic duo of quarterback Jaxson Carter and Brandon Sanchez. Carter passed for 190 yards for two touchdown receptions to Sanchez for their effective passing scheme. Sanchez and Carter both made end zone trips for Poyen’s ground attack, along Colton Lowe six total touchdowns scored against a tough Mt. Ida team. Poyen racked up 472 total yards of offense with 282 yards rushing for 19 first downs.
Barrett was proud of how productively the Tribe performed against Mt. Ida. He feels Gurdon will be challenging the entire 48 minute contest and Poyen must take control offensively in their execution.
“We got to take care of the ball and control the clock. We can’t get in a fast break with Gurdon—just keep it consistent and keep producing first downs,” Barrett said.
While Gurdon are heavy favorites as one of the top teams in the state for Class 2A, Barrett is pleased how calm and focused his Tribe is handling their biggest battle of the season mentally—facing Gurdon.
“The kids know they are [Gurdon] the No. 2 team in the state and they are [Poyen] ranked No. 5 in the state. I’ve never seen them back down from anybody. Our kids are up for the challenge,” Barrett said.
Poyen has been a strong force all season and they are aiming to win the program’s first conference title. Despite Gurdon considered as the conference favorites, Poyen is treating Friday’s battle just like a regular game in hopes to secure the “W” to be one step closer of winning the conf.
“Our goal is to win the conference. We want to win. We must go and attack and give ourselves a chance to win it,” Barrett said.
No matter what the outcome of Friday’s match-up, the Indians will compete in the postseason. Barrett knows Friday’s game may be the deciding factor who captures the league title for the No. 1 seed heading into the 2020 Class 2A state playoffs. But, the Tribe is focused to finish strong as one of the top contenders in the state for Class 2A.
Barrett noted, the Indians must take care of business every week and just continue to get after it.
Despite how COVID-19 has affected the football season, the Tribe is ready to go in full strides Friday—to make some noise in G-town.
HOOTENS.COM 2A GAME OF THE WEEK NOTES
No. 5 Poyen at No. 2 Gurdon
Barring major upsets, this game decides the 5-2A title and projects how far these teams might advance in the playoffs. No. 2 Gurdon has not been tested since its 42-36 loss Week 1 to Class 3A No. 2 Prescott. A week ago, Gurdon’s first-team defense held Magnet Cove to 95 yards in a 49-20 blowout. Senior Armando Harper leads Gurdon in tackles with 43, while senior tailback Jameson Threadgill paces the Go-Devils with 849 rushing yards. Poyen overcame multiple penalties that negated touchdowns last week to double up Mount Ida 42-21. In another typical week, Poyen senior quarterback Jaxson Carter completed six of 10 passes for 190 yards and two TDs, all to senior slotback Brandon Sanchez. Carter ran 14 times for 148 yards and two TDs. Junior linebackers Tony Nannemann (83 tackles) and Colton Lowe (40 tackles, 10 TFL) and senior LB Lathan Aaron (45 tackles) lead Poyen in tackles this fall. Senior DE Wyatt Rocha has logged 11 TFL and five sacks.