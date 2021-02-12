Senior Levi Horton showcased a special memorable moment for the PPRD hoop fans in Magnet Cove recently by swishing a nothing-but-net the game winning shot—from deep beyond the arc that seemed way out of Hot Spring County Monday to secure victory for the Magnet Cove Panthers against the visiting Guy-Perkins Thunderbirds, 78-75 at the Magnet Cove Gymnasium.
Horton’s heroic performance turned into a big night as he scored a career-high 30 points as the overall top performer of the game.
Following that performance, the Panthers hosted the Foreman Gators on senior night Tuesday. Magnet Cove cruised to a 74-47 victory against the Gators in 7-2A Conference basketball competition.
