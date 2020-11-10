Many runners from Hot Spring County area schools competed in the Arkansas State Cross Country Championships held at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs last week. Athletes from Ouachita, Magnet Cove, and Bismarck each competed in the meets.
The Ouachita boys had four runners compete in the 1A Boys State Championship meet while the Ouachita girls team had one runner, Tessa
Kuykendall, who placed sixth overall in the 1A Girls State Championship meet.
Magnet Cove had one runner participate in the boys and girls 2A State Championship meet. Competing for the Magnet Cove boys was Colin Juilan,
who finished 65th overall. In the girls division, Magnet Cove’s Brailyn Koller placed 27th overall.
The Bismarck boys finished the 3A State Championship meet in ninth place. The Bismarck boys had nine runners participate. Bismarck’s Kelssi Davis ran
for the girls’ team and finished 70th in the girls 3A State Championship meet.
For full results check out today's edition of the Malvern Daily Record.