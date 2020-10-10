The Bismarck Lions scored the first points and the final points of the game Friday in Glen Rose.
However, the Beavers used an impressive scoring barrage to dominate their visitors en route to a 49-14 victory.
Glen Rose (5-1, 3-0) fell behind on the first play of this 5-3A contest.
Bismarck’s Braden Efrid returned the opening kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown. The kick by Connor Corley gave the Lions a 7-0 lead.
The Beavers then bounced back on their first possession of the game when Ethan Taylor scored on a 3-yard run.
Taylor’s run ignited Glen Rose as it scored 49 unanswered points against the Lions.