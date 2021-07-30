STERLINGTON, La.— As one of the top four teams remaining amongst the nation’s elite teams competing, the Hot Spring County All-Stars 17U baseball team represented with championship passion for the Natural State in the 2021 Dixie Pre-Majors World Series hosted at the Sterlington Sports Complex in Sterlington, Louisiana—The world series was scheduled July 23 through 28.
The HSC All-Stars journeyed through the world series and went 3-2 while competing against a select few of top-notch teams assembled in the south part of Louisiana.
The HSC All-Stars were amongst 12 elite teams of the nation that represented Arkansas, Florida, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and host state Louisiana in their tournament bracket at the world series.
