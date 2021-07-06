The Hot Spring County All-Stars 17U represented well on the diamond against several top league baseball teams in the state while competing in the 2D Showcase hosted in Arkadelphia July 2-4.
The HSC All-Stars finished the showcase 3-1 and will prepare to compete in the Dixie Baseball Pre-Majors State Tournament July 9-11 in Camden.
The team features a mixture of several area high school baseball performers from Ouachita, Bismarck and Haskell Harmony Grove coached by Anthony Nail.
See coverage and read more details from the showcase in Tuesday's July 6 MDR newspaper edition.