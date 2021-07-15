The Hot Spring County All-Stars 17U baseball team have clinched their way to compete in the summer’s biggest stage on the diamond—qualifying for the 2021 Dixie Pre-Majors World Series in Sterlington, Louisiana. HSC All-Stars took care of business in the Dixie Pre-Majors State Tournament and went unbeaten—3-0 to officially represent Arkansas and the county to face the nation’s best— elite teams in the World Series.
The Dixie Pre-Majors World Series is scheduled July 24-28.
HSC All-Stars 17U head coach Anthony Nail has been impressed by how productive this group of spectacular high school baseball players are performing.
The squad is a combination of Ouachita, Bismarck and Haskell Harmony Grove players and they’ve been a major force of destruction together on the diamond.
