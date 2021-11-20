Arkansas State Football Playoffs 2021 logo pic.

HSC Round 2 State Playoffs Friday Night Lights Football Scoreboard for Week 12

Malvern 21

Rivercrest 28

 

Glen Rose 28 

Camden HG 7

 

Poyen 48

Dierks 27

 

Bismarck 14

Prescott 28

 

Magnet cove 34

Marked Tree 16

