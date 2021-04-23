Magnet Cove vs. Ouachita baseball, softball pic.

RIVALRY: Magnet Cove and Ouachita collided on the diamond Thursday to conclude their non-conference battles in baseball and softball competition.

 Gerren Smith

In the second reunion on the diamond for baseball and softball competition Thursday in Magnet Cove between in-county schools— Ouachita and Magnet Cove, the featured rivalry presented its competitive high level of intensity for two classic non-conference match-ups of Hot Spring County.

The Warriors and Lady Panthers sweep the season meetings during their rivalry showdowns on the diamond for season 2021.

Baseball—Magnet Cove 4, Ouachita 6

Softball—Magnet Cove 11, Ouachita 0

Read full story details, head coaches postgame analysis in upcoming MDR newspaper editions.

Tags

Recommended for you