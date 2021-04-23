In the second reunion on the diamond for baseball and softball competition Thursday in Magnet Cove between in-county schools— Ouachita and Magnet Cove, the featured rivalry presented its competitive high level of intensity for two classic non-conference match-ups of Hot Spring County.
The Warriors and Lady Panthers sweep the season meetings during their rivalry showdowns on the diamond for season 2021.
Baseball—Magnet Cove 4, Ouachita 6
Softball—Magnet Cove 11, Ouachita 0
Read full story details, head coaches postgame analysis in upcoming MDR newspaper editions.