POYEN — The Magnet Cove Panthers blasted off the tournament’s action with a 15-run rout victory against Conway St. Joseph Bulldogs 17-2 Monday night. The Panthers nabbed its first win of the season off a productive outing on the mound by Luke Harper earning the win and struck out eight batters—giving up one hit in the blowout victory.
Indian Classic Baseball 2023: Panthers blow past CSJ, 17-2
- Gerren Smith
-
- Updated
- Comments
Tags
Gerren Smith
Sports Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest Headlines
- Career High Night! A Harper's Shine
- Lady Leopards ignite dominance of execution in shutout victory against HG, 8-0
- Leopards shut out Cardinals in home-opener
- Lady Leopards 4-0: Malvern tops Nashville 14-4 in conference opener
- Indian Classic Baseball 2023: Tribe take down Red Devils 8-4
- Hometown Pharmacist, Cowgirl competing at mega rodeo event; Sable Emerson ready to shine amongst the world’s top barrel racers at The American Rodeo at Globe Life Field, in Arlington, Texas
- Indian Classic Baseball 2023: Tribe hang tough, fall to Rison 9-2
- In-County Rivalry Softball On The Diamond: Magnet Cove vs. Glen Rose
Popular Content
Articles
- Hot Spring Co. jury finds woman guilty of rape
- Rynders retires from Food Center after nearly 35 years of service
- Inmate found dead at Ouachita River Correctional Unit
- Malvern street superintendent charged with sexual assault of minor
- First ‘Small Farms Dinner’ a success
- Big Red Stores to be acquired by Canadian firm
- Helen Spence: An Arkansas Folk Hero for the Ages
- Magnet Cove student’s project turns into a blessing for community
- Drone helps locate missing woman in Bismarck
- Westerman visits the Malvern/HSC Chamber of Commerce
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
What's going to take home the top prize at the 2022 Academy Awards?
Ten movies were nominated for Best Motion Picture this year for the 2022 Oscars. Some were blockbusters, and others flew under the radar. Which one do you think will take home the big prize on March 27?
You voted: