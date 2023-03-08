Magnet Cove baseball logo pic#2..jpg

POYEN — The Magnet Cove Panthers blasted off the tournament’s action with a 15-run rout victory against Conway St. Joseph Bulldogs 17-2 Monday night. The Panthers nabbed its first win of the season off a productive outing on the mound by Luke Harper earning the win and struck out eight batters—giving up one hit in the blowout victory.

