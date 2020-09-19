Poyen Indians vs. Murfreesboro football action pics.
Gerren Smith

The Grant County Poyen Indians didn’t disappoint their true home fans for week three of Arkansas High School football for “Friday Night Lights” at Malvern National Bank Stadium, Indian Field. The Tribe secured their fourth consecutive victory on the gridiron to dominate the Murfreesboro Rattlers 43-6 Friday on their home territory. Read more about the game and postgame comments from head coach Vick Barrett in Saturdays September 19 MDR newspaper edition.

