While having an historic season on the gridiron despite the outbreak of COVID-19, the ranked Poyen Indians are ready to make some noise in the 2020 Class 2A state football playoffs.
The rolling Tribe is coming off a huge rivalry win against their arch-rival—Magnet Cove Panthers 27-20 to secure the “Backyard Brawl” title trophy to end the regular season of 5-2A Conference play on a high note—for week 10 of Arkansas High School football.
Now the Indians have secured the most wins in franchise history of their football program and are focusing to capture the ultimate hardware trophy—the 2A state title.
The atmosphere will be electric in Poyen Friday night and Barrett is ready for his Tribe to go to battle against Cedar Ridge.
Kickoff is set at 7 p.m. at MNB Stadium, Indian Field.
