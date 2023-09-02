POYEN - The Poyen Indians showed the 2A conference that they may be a BIG problem for such a small school as they handled a rowdy Hampton Bulldog team easily, 45-8. The Indians showed that they are growing with some great trench play and are a team that is showing more cohesiveness and accountability.
featured
Indians blow past Bulldogs 45-8 in season-home opener
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest Headlines
- Panthers 2-0, top Redbugs 40-36
- Leopards victorious in rivalry matchup against Beavers
- Lions dominate in huge win over Rison 49-12
- Leopards, Lady Leopards capture wins; MHS golfers’ Carter Pulley, Aidan Morrison earn medalist honors
- Indians blow past Bulldogs 45-8 in season-home opener
- Lady Leopards, Jr. Lady Cubs sweep wins against Ashdown on the road
- Conference ‘W’! Lady Panthers shine in home-opener, sweep wins against Jacksonville LH
- Week 1: Arkansas Sports Media Football Poll Rankings 2023; Top-ranked Malvern remains with the No. 1 ranking in Class 4A for Week 1
Popular Content
Articles
- Anthony Timberlands facing big penalties for incidents at Arkansas sawmills
- Leopards victorious in rivalry matchup against Beavers
- Lions dominate in huge win over Rison 49-12
- Panthers 2-0, top Redbugs 40-36
- Pine Bluff Street residents meet with MPD to voice concerns and discuss potential for Neighborhood Watch program
- Happy Valley nursing license revoked by the state
- Kiwanis Holiday Market moving to the Fall
- Arkansas vs. Texas: Top-ranked No. 1 Leopards edged in showdown by Walnut Grove Wildcats, 57-54
- Attention: Reynolds Metal Retirees and Past Employees
- Community comes together for Baptist Health's annual Steak Soiree
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.