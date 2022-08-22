POYEN — The “Rolling” Tribe—Poyen Indians and Jr. Indians took advantage of their opportunity to host the Class 3A Jessieville Lions in benefit scrimmage games in Poyen this week at Malvern National Bank Stadium on Indian Field.
The Indians made plays to provide a productive outing on the gridiron against Jessieville. Now, the Indians turn their attention to Week 0 of Arkansas High School football competition to host their arch-rival Magnet Cove to kick off an exciting not-conference showdown season opener match-up in Indian Country.