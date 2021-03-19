For non-conference close-county rivalry action, the Ouachita Warriors and Lady Warriors hosted the Poyen Indians and Lady Indians Tuesday.
It was the Lady Warriors' first time on the diamond, having started the season late due to basketball, and faced a tough Lady Indians team. Although keeping it close in early innings, the Lady Indians pulled away later in the game and defeated the Lady Warriors 15-4.
In baseball action, the Indians took an early lead and were able to hold off the Warriors attempts of a comeback to get the win 7-5. For the game the Indians had seven runs on nine hits while the Warriors scored five runs on eight hits.