POYEN — The Poyen Indians (2-1) didn’t plan for an off week Friday night, after Murfreesboro canceled its outing against the Tribe due to COVID-19 issues.
The Indians are now looking towards their Week 4 match-up on the road against Mt. View. Poyen Indian football head coach Vick Barrett felt to just take this week off since the cancellation of Murfreesboro and regroup for their next battle.
The Indians are coming off a tough defeat last week on the road against the unbeaten Class 3A Bismarck 32-14—but continue to stay confident for a productive bounce back performance.
The Tribe will hit the road for the next two weeks for the rest of this month in September and then return home to host Lafayette County October 8 at Malvern National Bank Stadium, Indian Field.
The Tribe has been impressive in their first two victories for dominating performances against Genoa Central and Drew Central.